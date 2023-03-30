A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

A foot issue has caused Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso to miss games of late, and it appears that he is far from over it despite playing Wednesday night at home against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. Caruso, who returned from an absence last Tuesday to the Los Angeles Clippers, saw his night against the Lakers cut short in the second half when head coach Billy Donovan took him out.

After the game, Donovan revealed that he made that decision after not liking how Alex Caruso was moving on the court, per K.C, Johnson of NBCS Chicago.

“Billy Donovan said he subbed Alex Caruso out early in 3rd because he didn’t like the way he was moving. Bulls have said Caruso will be dealing with left midfoot soreness rest of season.”

Alex Caruso lasted just two minutes in the second half and finished the game with five points on 2-for-4 shooting with three assists, two rebounds, and a steal.

At the moment, Caruso looks like he’s in danger of missing Friday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets. As one of the Bulls’ best on-ball defenders, Caruso certainly brings a lot to the table for his team, so any length of absence from him can hurt Chicago’s chances of making it past the regular season. Caruso entered the Lakers game tied with Nikola Vucevic for the best defensive rating (110) among Bulls players with at least 30 starts this season. He is also fourth in win shares (3.2).

If Caruso misses time again, Patrick Beverley, Ayo Dosunmo, and Coby White could see more minutes.