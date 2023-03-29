Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) visit the Chicago Bulls (36-39) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Bulls prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Lakers-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Bulls Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -2.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Bulls

TV: Spectrum SN, NBCS Chicago

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 6-4 (ninth in the West)

ATS Record: 36-38-1 (49%)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 37-38 (49%)

The Lakers enter tonight’s game having won three of their last four games. That being said, they are coming directly off a 10-point home loss to this very Chicago team. However, the Lakers find themselves in the midst of a tight race to make the playoffs as they are just 0.5 games up on the 11th-place Mavericks.

If Los Angeles is going to cover as road favorites against a team they just lost to by 10, they’re going to need to get their offense rolling again. Although they were held to just 108 points in Sunday’s loss to the Bulls, the Lakers have otherwise been strong on that end. For the season, the Lakers averaged 116.4 PPG – the 10th-highest mark in the NBA. Los Angeles excels when they get out in transition and attack the rim. Consequently, the Lakers rank fourth in fast-break scoring and seventh in points in the paint per game. They do an especially good job getting to the line where they average the most free-throw attempts per game. Additionally, the Lakers will need to get their defense back on track considering they allowed just 111.1 PPG since the All-Star break – the sixth-lowest mark in the league over that span.

Although LeBron James returned from injury in their most recent game, the Lakers listed him as questionable for tonight’s game. Regardless of whether or not James ends up playing tonight, big man Anthony Davis will need to be much more aggressive offensively tonight. Davis scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds in Sunday’s loss to the Lakers – his lowest point output in weeks. The Lakers go where their All-NBA big man takes them as he averages 25.9 PPG and 12.4 RPG for the season. LA holds a 17-11 record when AD reaches 25 points – something he should hit tonight considering the Bulls can’t match his athleticism down low.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 7-3 (10th in the East)

ATS Record: 36-36-3 (50%)

Over Record: 33-42 (44%)

The Bulls come into tonight’s game winners of two of their last three games. Although they did lose their most recent matchup by 12 to the Clippers, the Bulls previously came away with a 10-point road win over the Lakers. After shifting in and out of the playoff picture for a majority of the season, Chicago has padded their lead over the 11th-place Wizards by 2.5 games.

If Chicago wants to cover as home underdogs against a team they just beat by 10, they are going to need to keep up their stellar defense of late. The Bulls rank eighth in points allowed for the season but they’ve taken things up a notch since the All-Star break. Over their last 16 games, the Bulls allowed just 108.8 PPG – the lowest mark in the league over that span. Although they did hold the Lakers to just 108 points in Sunday’s win, they will likely need their offense to remain stellar to keep up with an explosive Los Angeles offense. Chicago averages just 113.4 PPG for the season – 20th in the league. They found a ton of success from beyond the arc against the Lakers but they can’t be counted on again tonight considering Chicago averages the second-fewest made threes per game.

The Bulls got a massive performance from guard Zach LaVine in Sunday’s win over the Lakers – something they’ll look to replicate tonight. LaVine scored 32 points on 13/19 shooting in the win as he continues to improve as the season wanes on. The 28-year-old has exploded in the month of March, averaging 29.8 PPG on 54% shooting. He’s been especially dialed in from beyond the arc with 2.9 threes per game at a 44% clip. Considering the Lakers’ struggles defending perimeter players, LaVine has a clear path to replicate Sunday’s big outing and continue to stay hot.

Final Lakers-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Chicago just beat Los Angeles on the road yet they’re home underdogs a few days later. Take the Bulls and feel good about them keeping things within one possession with a chance they could win outright.

Final Lakers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +2.5 (-110)