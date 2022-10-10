The NBA game has been gravitating towards being more perimeter-oriented and Andre Drummond appears to have got the memo. The Bulls center did his best Stephen Curry impersonation in a preseason game between the Bulls and Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Drummond finished a perfect 3-3, just like Stephen Curry, from the three-point line. The Bulls knocked off the Raptors 115-98. Drummond played about 15 minutes off the bench and the only shots he hit were three-pointers en route to scoring nine points.

Andre Drummond is 3/3 from 3 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/bTu7kJBq5z — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 10, 2022

Andre Drummond has had impressive preseasons before, but it does appear as if he’s been working on his shooting range. Heading into his 11th season in the NBA, Drummond has taken a total of 114 three-point attempts throughout his career. He’s never attempted more than 1.8 three-pointers in a season and has a career-shooting percentage of 13.2 percent.

Drummond’s never made more than five three-pointers in a season and he did that twice during 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 when he was a Detroit Piston. Last season, Drummond split time between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. He only attempted two three-pointers with the Sixers and one with the Nets while not connecting on any of them.

If Drummond’s preseason performance is any indication of what he can do in the regular season, it would be a welcome sign for the Bulls. Drummond’s ability to shoot will add another dimension to their offense and allow him to space the floor and not clog up the middle on potential drives to the basket.

To earn consistent minutes and be a valuable big man in today’s NBA, players need to have the ability to do different things including shooting the ball.