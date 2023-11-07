Bulls center Andre Drummond, against the Jazz, became just the third active player to breach the 10,000 mark when it comes to rebounds.

Andre Drummond may have fallen out favor in league circles over the past few years, but there's no denying that the 30-year old big man has been one of the best rebounders over the past decade or so. And on Monday night, with the Chicago Bulls taking on the Utah Jazz, Drummond reached a new stratosphere when it comes to greatness on the glass.

In need of just four rebounds to breach the 10,000 mark in terms of total career rebounds, the Bulls center needed just seven minutes of game time to make history. And he did so in classic Drummond fashion, hauling in two offensive rebounds before putting two points on the board with a putback tip-in.

Via ClutchPoints Twitter:

Andre Drummond grabs his 10,000th career rebound then tips it up and in 🙌pic.twitter.com/CXw28xvbfU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2023

Given the Jazz's strength on the boards thanks to their size in the frontcourt (Walker Kessler, John Collins, and Lauri Markkanen comprise their jumbo frontcourt), the Bulls definitely found Andre Drummond's motor on the glass to be a helpful asset as they ran out to a double-digit lead early on in the first half.

At the moment, Drummond is one of only three active players to have tallied more than 10,000 rebounds for their careers. The Bulls center is only trailing LeBron James, who has hauled in 10,726 throughout his Hall of Fame career, and DeAndre Jordan, who has amassed 10,345 boards.

Just to put in even greater perspective how elite of a rebounder Andre Drummond is, he is currently the active leader in rebounds per game even as he has settled into a backup role over the past few years. The Bulls center is currently averaging 12.62 boards per game, according to Basketball Reference.

The Bulls have protected this huge lead they have against the Jazz, winning by 17 points, 130-113, in the end. Drummond himself has had a good night backing up Nikola Vucevic, filling the stat-sheet the way fantasy basketball owners of his are familiar with him. The 30-year old center has put up 12 points, seven rebounds (five offensive), one steal, and one block in just 14 minutes of action, as the veteran center remains a per-minute beast and an elite rebounder all the same.