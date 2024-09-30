After the conclusion of last season, Arturas Karnisovas made it very clear that he was aware that his Chicago Bulls were not meeting expectations. Last season was another disappointing one for Bulls fans despite the team did find a way to play postseason basketball. The Bulls made the play-in tournament, but they failed to actually make it into the playoffs as they were eliminated by the Miami Heat. The Bulls knew that changes needed to be made in the offseason, and there were indeed some changes made.

Not every Bulls fans was happy with the moves that the team made, but it is good to see the front office acknowledge the fact that change is needed. They are making moves that they think are going to benefit the team this year, and it's going to be interesting to see if they pay off.

Some of the notable changes that you will see when watching the Bulls this year are that they will no longer have Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan. However, there are a lot of new faces joining the team. Josh Giddey, Jalen Smith and rookie Matas Buzelis are some of the most notable. The Bulls are also expecting to have Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball back from lengthy injury absences. The team is going to look different this season.

Arturas Karnisovas addressed the changes made at Bulls media, and he gave fans a sneak peak at what the identity of this team might look like.

“Earlier this offseason we told you we were committed to making changes both on and off the court, and we have,” Karnisovas said. “The results last season were unsatisfactory but they presented us with the opportunity to learn, pivot and take steps to adjust our team… this is the start of reshaping our roster, strategy and how we move forward… we’re excited about the players returning and bringing in new ones to the fold… our emphasis is on playing a fast paced, tough and energetic style.”

The Bulls begin preseason play next week

We don't have to wait much longer to see the new-look Bulls in action as they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers to begin preseason play on October 8th. Not long after that, the team will get the regular season started on October 23rd against the New Orleans Pelicans. Here is what the first month of the season looks like:

Wed. Oct. 23 at New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 25 at Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26 Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 28 at Memphis 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 30 Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 1 at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 4 Utah 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 6 at Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 7 Minnesota 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Sat. Nov. 9 at Atlanta 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 11 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 13 at New York 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 15 at Cleveland 6:30 p.m. $

Sun. Nov. 17 Houston 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 18 at Detroit 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 20 at Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Fri. Nov. 22 Atlanta 7:00 p.m. $

Sat. Nov. 23 Memphis 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Tues. Nov. 26 at Washington 6:00 p.m. $

Wed. Nov. 27 at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 29 Boston 7:00 p.m. $

A big season for the Bulls is right around the corner.