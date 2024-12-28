Ayo Dosunmu is in his fourth season with the Chicago Bulls, and he is continuing to get better and better. Dosunmu has started this season strong, but he did suffer an injury earlier this week in a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dosunmu suffered a right lower calf strain, and he did not play on Thursday when the team traveled to play the Atlanta Hawks. The Bulls provided an update on Dosunmu on Saturday.

“Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu sustained a right lower calf strain on December 23 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks,” A team spokesperson told the media in a press release. “Dosunmu will be re-evaluated in 10 days.”

After a good start to the season, this is unfortunate news for Ayo Dosunmu, but there is a chance that he isn't out for very long. In the next days, the Bulls have five games. It looks like the earliest we would see Dosunmu back in action is the January 8th contest against the Indiana Pacers on the road.

If Dosunmu is indeed out for the next 10 days, he will miss games against the Bucks, the Charlotte Hornets, the Washington Wizards, the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Dosunmu had a bit of a breakout season last year as he averaged double digit points for the first time in his career. Dosunmu ended up working his way into the starting lineup last year, and he finished the year averaging 12.2 PPG.

Ayo Dosunmu is once again having another good season, and his numbers this year are more impressive than they were last year so far. Dosunmu is currently averaging 12.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG and 4.8 APG.

It's been fun watching Dosunmu's growth throughout the past year, and hopefully this injury doesn't keep him on the sidelines for too long. It doesn't sounds like it's very serious and Dosunmu should be back pretty soon.