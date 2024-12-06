The Chicago Bulls improved to 10-13 on Thursday night with a 139-124 win over the San Antonio Spurs, marking their second consecutive victory. While Nikola Vucevic delivered an outstanding performance with 39 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal on 16-of-22 shooting, the night belonged to Ayo Dosunmu, whose triple-double added him to a historic Bulls milestone.

Dosunmu recorded 27 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, and three steals while shooting an efficient nine-for-13 from the field. His all-around dominance marked his first career triple-double and helped secure the Bulls' first road winning streak of the season.

The achievement comes just days after Josh Giddey notched a triple-double in the Bulls' 128-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Giddey’s stat line included 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, along with a steal and a block.

The Bulls highlighted the significance of these performances on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointing out that Dosunmu and Giddey are the first Bulls players to post triple-doubles in consecutive games since franchise legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen accomplished the feat in 1993.

Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey's historic triple-doubles highlights Bulls dominant win vs. Spurs

Chicago controlled the game throughout, with Dosunmu and Vucevic leading a balanced offensive attack that overwhelmed the Spurs. San Antonio struggled to contain the Bulls’ guard play, with Dosunmu frequently exploiting mismatches and setting up teammates for high-percentage opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Bulls now return to Chicago for a three-game homestand, beginning Friday night against the Indiana Pacers (9-14). It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, offering the Bulls a chance to extend their winning streak.

For Chicago, the back-to-back triple-doubles reflect the team’s evolving identity, as younger players like Dosunmu continue to step up alongside veterans like Vucevic. With their record slowly climbing, the Bulls appear poised to build momentum as they approach a crucial stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season.

As the franchise celebrates this rare feat of consecutive triple-doubles, the performances of Dosunmu and Giddey serve as a reminder of the Bulls’ storied history, while also providing hope for a promising future.