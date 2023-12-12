Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu made sure that Tony Snell's legacy as the greatest cardio king in the NBA lives on.

When fans hear the name of Tony Snell, only one thing comes to mind: the night wherein the 6'6 wing back in February 2017 where he put up a bunch of zeroes across the box score in 28 minutes of play. That is Snell's lasting legacy as a player. And on Monday night, Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu paid homage to the greatest cardio player of all time by putting up a whole bunch of nothing on the stat-sheet in a 134-129 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Reddit user Gins_and_Tonics, Dosunmu is the first NBA player since 2017 to put up 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, and 0 blocks in more than 26 minutes of action, ensuring that Snell's legacy as the cardio king lives on.

It's a bit funny that two of the teams that Tony Snell is most known for plying his trade for, the Bulls and the Bucks, were the ones involved in a game in which a player put up a signature Snell Cardio Session. Snell might be a meme, and he may no longer be playing in the NBA, but even if he has a penchant for doing nothing on the court that shows up on the box score, he was still able to last nine years in the league.

What's most confounding about Ayo Dosunmu's game on Monday night was that, despite failing to register a single statistic against the Bucks, the Bulls were +2 in his minutes, while during Tony Snell's infamous cardio game, he finished with a -9, as it's very hard to win the minutes where it's virtually four on five on the court.

At the very least, Dosunmu was able to contribute in making Damian Lillard's life hell for the entirety of their battle on Monday. The Bucks star point guard finished the game with just 14 points on 3-17 shooting from the field, and Dosunmu did his part on the defensive end of the court while allowing DeMar DeRozan and Coby White to do the heavy lifting on offense.

Who is the next candidate to put up a trademark Tony Snell game? Ayo Dosunmu may be the favorite, although a player in the mold of Terance Mann (a low-usage, heavy-minutes player surrounded by ball-dominant teammates) could be next in line.