The Bulls have some decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline.

The NBA trade deadline is coming up later this week as it is on February 8th at 3:00 PM ET. The Chicago Bulls are an intriguing team to keep an eye on as the deadline looms. There have been rumors surrounding the Bulls trading Zach LaVine all year long, but recent injury news changes that. LaVine is having foot surgery, and he will miss the rest of the season. Now, it's going to be interesting to see what Chicago decides to do.

At the end of the day, this is a business. The Bulls are going to do what's for best for them, and the coaches and players all know that. Head coach Billy Donovan isn't very concerned about anybody not understanding that. This is part of the game, and all the guys on the team know it.

“It's an open-door policy,” Billy Donovan said on Tuesday. “I don't go around and try to take their temperature on those kinds of things. I think that these guys understand that that's going to come and go every single year. We have to be able to deal with that. I don't think we're any different than any other team that's out there that's having to deal with that stuff. We all got a job to do, and those things are out of all of our control. We need to focus on what we can really control.”

After the injury news regarding Zach LaVine, who knows what the Bulls will decide to do. However, the deadline is just a couple days away, so we will know soon.