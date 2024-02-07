Zach LaVine's injury might have changed the Bulls' trade plans.

The NBA trade deadline is coming up at the end of this week, and the Chicago Bulls were a team to keep an eye on as it looked like they were probably going to trade Zach LaVine. There have been trade rumors surrounding the Bulls and Zach LaVine pretty much the entire season, but recent injury news has changed things. LaVine is having season-ending surgery on his foot, so now, he will not be traded out of Chicago.

Zach LaVine will not be traded after all. He has been battling injuries all year long for the Bulls, and he recently decided to get surgery that will end his season. With the trade deadline approaching, this raised a lot of questions about what Chicago will do. Head coach Billy Donovan was asked on Tuesday if LaVine's surgery news impacted the team's trading strategy.

“I think that could certainly be the case,” Billy Donovan said to the media on Tuesday. “I did not get that from Arturas [Karnisovas] and, or Marc [Eversley] like, ‘Hey we were going down this path and now we've had to course correct and go here.’ That has not happened at all, at least in my conversations with them. I'm sure they have to look at that because the hope was when he did go out that second time with his foot [injury] that he would return, and he would come back. I think that was the anticipation by everybody. I think using this past week to have him do his own personal consultation with doctors and things like that, it escalated into him having the surgery. So, I'm sure those guys are looking at all those scenarios. That would be my guess. But I did not get that [we are going to change direction] from them.”

We'll see what the Bulls decide to do now. There are only a few days before the deadline.