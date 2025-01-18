CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls have now lost four games in a row as they dropped a home contest against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. The Hornets got out to a comfortable lead in the first half, but the Bulls didn't go down without a fight. Chicago was able to come back and take a lead late in the third quarter, but a rough start to the fourth led to Charlotte taking a 14-point lead with under five minutes to go. The Bulls almost came back again, but they lost 125-123.

The ending of this one was exciting as the Bulls trimmed the Hornets lead down to one in the final minutes. It ended with the Bulls down by two with the ball, and they got the shot that they wanted to take the lead. Unfortunately, it didn't drop.

“I thought Zach [LaVine] made a great play, it was a two-point game, we were trying to give him a head of steam downhill,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said to the media after the game. “I thought Vooch [Nikola Vucevic] did a great job sealing off, he got it where he wanted it. I thought Zach did a great job dealing with the contact. They send two to him, Vooch popped back and we got a good look from the top of the key. I was totally fine with the execution.”

After the miss, Zach LaVine was able to track down the rebound, and he also attempted a three that would've given the Bulls the lead. That one didn't drop either.

“Zach tracked down the loose ball, I thought he was trying to shot fake, maybe get him up in the air, maybe draw a foul,” Donovan said. “It's a good shot for us, I think.”

Vucevic did everything right on Friday night as he finished with 40 points on 17/25 shooting. However, it was that last miss that mattered most.

On this four-game losing streak, the Bulls have now lost to two teams that were under 10 wins at the time of the game. Chicago will hope to end this skid on their upcoming road trip that will keep them away from home for three games. First up is the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.