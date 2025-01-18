CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at home. One thing that Chicago has been able to do well all year long is score points, but on Wednesday, that wasn't the case. The Hawks were able to hold the Bulls to just 94 points, and head coach Billy Donovan thinks that pace could be a problem for his team right now.

Wednesday's loss was the first time since December 23rd that the Bulls didn't score 100 points. They were out of synch, and Billy Donovan wasn't happy with the pace at which the team played.

“It was interesting. Because you're watching the film, and I didn't think our pace was good,” Donovan said to the media ahead of Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets. “I think we scored 28 points in transition, which is an enormous amount. But I didn't love our pace. I did think the communication part, on some of the switching and stuff was not good. It started early in the game. I thought there were some loose ball situations. Those things stood out. There was things identity-wise, with the way we were playing, that were pretty good.”

A big thing for the Bulls going forward has to be controlling the things that they can control. That's what good teams do, and it allows them to win on off-nights like the one the Bulls had against the Hawks.

“Now, what we can control is we shot the ball at a very, very poor rate in the game,” Donovan continued. “So, you're looking at that, but then you got to look at, what kind of shots are we generating? 62% of our shots would be considered open, good-quality three-point shots. So, there were things that we did well in the game. But when you don't shoot the ball well, you got to have some other things that are controllable.”

Billy Donovan is hoping that his Bulls can end this losing streak at home on Friday night as Chicago is hosting the Hornets.