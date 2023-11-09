The Bulls lost a heartbreaker on Wednesday against the Suns, and a big reason for the loss was because of a slow start.

The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns met up at the United Center on Wednesday night, and the game did not disappoint. The Suns came into the game as narrow favorites, and besides the first quarter, it was a tight battle throughout. The Suns jumped ahead early and dominated the first quarter of the game. With 5:52 remaining in the first quarter, the Suns were up 24-6. However, the Bulls would not go away quietly. Chicago quickly stormed back and trimmed the lead down to two with just under eight minutes remaining in the half. From that point on, it was close throughout, and the game ended up going to overtime. The Bulls put themselves in a good position to win, but the Suns got the job done with a 116-115 win.

At the end of the day, you can't go down by 18 points and expect to win a game. The Bulls didn't come out strong in this one, and while they outplayed the Suns for the majority of the game, they lost because of that slow start. Head coach Billy Donovan knows that it can't happen.

“The other thing that was disappointing to me was the way we started the game,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said after the game. “We kind of came out and were seeing how the game was going. I don't know what we got down by, 16 or 18 points. I subbed pretty early in the fourth quarter to get maybe a different energy in there, and then we obviously had a really good second quarter defensively.”

After going down 24-6, the Bulls outscored the Suns 109-92 the rest of the way. Chicago also had a four point lead in overtime, but they couldn't close it out. The Bulls are now 3-6 on the season, and they will be back in action on Sunday at home against the Detroit Pistons.