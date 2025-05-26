Three potential suitors, including the Brooklyn Nets, the Miami Heat, and the Chicago Bulls, are reportedly interested in trading for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga could be heading to the Eastern Conference via sign-and-trade this summer. One NBA insider suggests the Warriors consider trading for the Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic.

As the restricted free agent heads into the offseason, the Warriors will undoubtedly weigh their options before dealing with one of Kuminga’s potential suitors, per ESPN’s Kevin Pelton.

“As with every restricted free agent, Brooklyn looms large. If the Nets believe in Kuminga, they have the ability to shape their roster around him,” Pelton said. “The Bulls could try to put together a sign-and-trade, perhaps sending Nikola Vucevic to the Warriors and placing Kuminga in a role similar to the one DeMar DeRozan once played in the Windy City.”

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel also reported the Bulls, Heat, and Nets as potential suitors for Kuminga ahead of the Warriors’ offseason moves.

“The Nets, along with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, are three teams with preliminary interest in Kuminga ahead of free agency, sources said. Both Kuminga and the Warriors could come to an understanding on a new, fair contract, but the idea of exploring sign-and-trade opportunities seems like the best path for both parties,” Siegel reported.

NBA scout on what’s best for Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors

One NBA scout believes a sign-and-trade is best for the Warriors and their forward Jonathan Kuminga. The scout also anticipates Kuminga will thrive in his new surroundings, per ESPN’s Kevin Pelton.

“The best thing that happens to him is if they sign-and-trade him,” the scout said to ESPN.

In his early 20s, Kuminga still has plenty of room to grow.

“At 22, Kuminga should become a more consistent contributor over time,” Pelton wrote. “But that’s probably more likely with a team besides the Warriors, given the way Kuminga’s skill set overlaps with those of Butler and Draymond Green. And it’s possible Golden State could be open to a sign-and-trade deal to rebalance the roster.”

A Kuminga sign-and-trade could be one of the better ways the Warriors can improve their roster ahead of 2025-26. After trading with the Heat for Jimmy Butler, the Warriors hope to surround him and All-Star Stephen Curry with a supporting cast and championship potential.

Combing through offers shouldn’t be an issue for the Warriors. However, eventually agreeing to what’s best for the team’s immediate future will take time.