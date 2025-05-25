The Chicago Bulls are coming into the 2025 NBA Draft with another lottery pick at No. 12. Last season, the Bulls used their NBA Draft lottery pick on Matas Buzelis of the G League Ignite. Buzelis turned in a solid rookie season, and the Bulls are hoping for a similar result in this upcoming draft. In fact, there is one draft prospect in particular that the Bulls are reportedly targeting in the 2025 NBA Draft, as per Joe Cowley of The Chicago-Sun Times.

The intriguing draft prospect whom the Bulls are reportedly targeting with their No. 12 pick in the NBA Draft is Egor Demin from BYU. Demin was one of the top standouts at the NBA Draft Combine earlier this month. It’s possible though that he might have played himself out of the Bulls’ range. He could be selected in the top-ten, leaving the Bulls seeking another prospect.

Cowley also reports that Maryland star Derik Queen is not yet on the Bulls’ radar at No. 12 due to concerns regarding his potential fit in head coach Billy Donovan’s system. But he does report that it’s possible Bulls’ brass could change their minds on Queen following a private workout.

In the case of Demin, his combination of skill and size has intrigued NBA front offices. During his lone season at BYU, he appeared in 33 games, all starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assist and 1.2 steals with splits of 41.2 percent shooting from the field, 27.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 69.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Demin possess a rare blend of talent and size. Standing at 6 feet 9 inches, he is in the mold of a big guard. He’s already shown his playmaking ability by way of his 5.5 assists per game in college. This will be the Bulls’ second consecutive lottery pick.