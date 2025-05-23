Jordan Brand and Nike are already off to a hot start in 2025 with new releases and imaginative iterations of the classic sneakers Chicago Bulls' legend Michael Jordan made so famous. As the calendar year carries on, we're already hearing rumors of scheduled releases for upcoming 2026, namely this upcoming Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” colorway that last dropped back in 2006.

The Air Jordan 14 is most known as the silhouette Michael Jordan wore during the 1998 season when he secured his sixth NBA Championship with the Bulls. Hitting his iconic dagger over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the 1998 Finals, the colorway he wore later became known as the “Last Shot” Jordan 14.

It's commonplace for Air Jordan sneakers to release in Bulls' black and red, but it's also a common occurrence to see his signature sneakers donning the Carolina Blue for his alma mater in North Carolina. This upcoming Air Jordan 14, first released in 2006, will receive a retro drop for the first time in 20 years.

Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue”

Air Jordan 14 Retro “Black / White / University Blue” is expected to release during Jordan Brand's Spring 2026 season 🗓

OG 2006 “Black/University Blue” pictured 📸

According to various sneaker sources, this Air Jordan 14 is expected to arrive in Black/University Blue-Metallic Silver, identical to its original release from 2006. The shoes are done in a black sueded upper for a luxurious feel. The midsole panels are done in glossy University Blue to match the hits on the tongue and heel tab. The shoes also feature a Metallic Silver plate along the midfoot for maximum energy return.

Finer details will include Jordan's “23” and the Jumpman logo along the back heel, as well as the Jordan emblem along the side ankle. A blue Jumpman near the toebox and the word “JORDAN” is written along the tongue to complete the look.

While there hasn't been an official drop date announced, this pair is expected to land sometime during the spring season of 2026 for a standard retail tag around $210. With how limited the previous release was, we can expect a more ample stock of these considering their first return in 20 years.