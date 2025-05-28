The Chicago Bulls had another mediocre season in 2024-25, but there were some bright spots, which indicate that they are moving in the right direction but at the same time falling behind. They qualified for the play-ins as the ninth seed, however, they lost in Chicago to the Miami Heat, who wound up advancing to the playoffs.

The Bulls' 12th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft could unlock multiple possibilities for the team, whose growth is looking stagnant.

The Bulls have appeared in three consecutive Eastern Conference Play-In Tournaments, However, they were not able to cement a playoff berth. The situation in Chicago has been the same for the past few years. Their core group of players' performance has become stagnant, and they are struggling in both defense and offense at times.

Under the leadership of Bulls vice president Artūras Karnišovas, the front office has focused on keeping the core of the team young, which can help them in the future. Even if the young players require time to settle in the NBA and perform at their best level, the Bulls reportedly put their faith in the younger core, which is not able to perform at the highest level.

Bulls: Patterns and lessons from previous NBA Drafts

Risky high picks:

Some of the Bulls' high draft picks did not meet the expectations of the front office, which can be attributed to unforeseen circumstances or developmental challenges. Subsequently, the Bulls, at times, drafted players based on needs rather than opting for high-class talent. As a result, they missed out on elite playmakers who could have helped the team in a more balanced way.

Overlooking talent:

One of the major problems in acquiring talent is the poor scouting and player evaluation process. The Bulls backed players who underperformed while bypassing other elite players who would become the face of the franchise in the future. The Bulls have repeatedly missed on more NBA-ready players who were selected later (e.g., Tyrese Haliburton in 2020, Jalen Williams in 2022).

Developmental hurdles:

Some of the picks had the potential to develop into team leaders and a strong presence on the court. However, due to fitting within the team's system and other external factors, players did not reach their full potential. The Bulls have struggled to consistently develop their draft selections, especially offensively. This points to potential issues with coaching, role clarity, or team structure.

Bulls: 4 potential trades including the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

Trade for Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors)

Jonathan Kuminga, a forward with the Warriors, is allegedly a target for the Bulls. A trade package for Kuminga might include the No. 12 selection and additional assets.

Package with Lonzo Ball

The name of Lonzo Ball has come up in trade talks. To obtain a seasoned player or a higher lottery pick, the Bulls may think about trading Ball along with the No. 12 pick.

Trade down for multiple picks

The Bulls might add depth to their squad by trading down from No. 12 to acquire several later picks.

Acquire a veteran center

Given their need for depth in the frontcourt, the Bulls may trade the No. 12 pick for a seasoned center like Robert Williams III or Jonas Valančiūnas.

Draft a promising prospect

To strengthen their frontcourt, the Bulls may choose to retain the No. 12 pick and choose a young, talented player like Maryland center Derik Queen.