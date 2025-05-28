The Chicago Bulls struck gold when they traded for Josh Giddey. The Aussie proved to be a critical piece of this roster in 2024-25, posting 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per night.

Giddey is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, which means the Bulls can match any offer he receives. But, it does appear they want to keep him around, with rumors he could fetch a deal in the ballpark of $30 million per season.

In fact, NBA insider Jake Fischer projects that Giddey is looking for an extension at no less than $120 million:

“Chicago's Josh Giddey and Philadelphia's Quentin Grimes are two more restricted free agents soon to face their own challenges in this marketplace. Sources say Philadelphia has ongoing confidence in its ability to re-sign Grimes, but let's see. Ditto for the Bulls and Giddey coming to terms on the five-year pact that the Aussie playmaker is said to be seeking which is routinely projected to land at no less than $120 million,” Fischer wrote.

Giddey found another gear post-All-Star break for the Bulls, especially after Zach LaVine was traded. He averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game.

The playmaker also saw the LaVine blockbuster as a turning point in his role with Chicago.

Via Fox Sports Australia:

“The first half of the year it’s a new situation, so naturally there’s going to be an inclination to come in here and try to fit in,” Giddey said.

“That was my initial mindset. I never wanted to come in and try, not ruffle feathers, but change the whole dynamic of the way guys played and the way the team played.

“But I think it took me a little while to find my feet, and obviously, trade deadline happened when Zach got moved, and he was obviously such a big part to what we did here.

“It kind of opened up avenues for other guys to step into. I saw that as an opportunity to take on a bigger responsibility on both sides of the ball.”

Giddey made just $8.4 million this past season, so he's in for a massive pay raise. He's proven that he can be a key piece of the Bulls' future, which means they should be doing all they can to keep him in town. With LaVine gone, Giddey may be one of this organization's building blocks moving forward. If so, he deserves to make a lot more per season.