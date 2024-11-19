Chicago Bulls legend Bob Love passed away on Monday after a fight with cancer. Love passed away at the age of 81. Love played for the Bulls for nine years during his long career in the NBA, and he was a star in Chicago. He had nine great seasons with the team, and he also played for the Cincinnati Royals, the Seattle Supersonics, the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks. Most of Love's career was spent with the Bulls, however.

Bob Love has always been a fan favorite in Chicago, and the entire Bulls community is mourning the loss. The team released a statement on Monday night:

“The Chicago Bulls mourn the passing of Bob Love, who passed away today in Chicago at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer,” The statement read. “Bob was a true legend and a beloved member of our family. During his nine remarkable seasons with the Bulls. Bob was a three-time NBA All-Star, a tenacious defender, and a cornerstone of our team. With his No. 10 jersey hanging in the United Center rafters, his on-court achievements are forever etched in history, but Bob’s impact transcended basketball. He became an inspirational figure and a passionate community ambassador for the Bulls, dedicating himself to charitable causes and uplifting countless lives with his motivational speeches. We are profoundly grateful for his enduring contributions and legacy both on and off the court in Chicago. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Emily, his family, and his many friends. Additional information regarding memorial services will be shared at a later date.”

Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf also both released statements on Love's passing:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Bob Love, a true Chicago Bulls legend and beloved human being,” Jerry Reinsdorf said. “Bob is one of the original Bulls greats. During his nine seasons with the Bulls, Bob became a cornerstone of the franchise, and his tenacious defense set high standards for competition and toughness. Toughness was not only a trademark of Bob’s play on the court, but also apparent in his resiliency throughout his basketball career. His impact on the Bulls and the countless lives he touched through his work in the community will keep him in our memories forever. We send our deepest condolences to Bob’s wife, Emily, and his entire family.”

Michael Reinsdorf had a similar message:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Bob Love, who leaves a legacy of excellence, resilience, and community impact,” Michael Reinsdorf said. “Some of my first basketball memories were of Bob playing for the Bulls, and it was an honor to get to know him as a colleague and friend. Bob worked for years for the Bulls as a community ambassador, spending countless hours sharing motivational messages with fans. Bob will always be remembered for the kindness and determination he demonstrated throughout his career on and off the court, and his unwavering commitment to helping others.”

Love got his NBA career started in 1965 and he played all the way until 1977. Love had a great career, and it started in Cincinnati. He spent two seasons with the Royals before joining the Bucks for a short period of time. He wasn't in Milwaukee for a full season before joining the Bulls, and he spent nine seasons in Chicago. He also spent time during his last season with the Supersonics and the Knicks.

Bob Love was a star for the Bulls. In his career with Chicago, he averaged 21.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG and 1.7 APG.

Love has always been loved by Bulls fans, and his legacy will live on in Chicago. He was an outstanding player and he will be missed by the entire Bulls community.