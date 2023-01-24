Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan couldn’t stop himself from smiling on Monday night when he was briefly honored for playing in his 1,000th career NBA game.

With a little more than two minus left the first half in Monday’s contest between the Bulls and Atlanta Hawks, Chicago let fans in attendance know that DeMar DeRozan had reached the career milestone. The 33-year-old received a standing ovation from much of the crowd at the United Center.

The Bulls took a moment to celebrate DeMar DeRozan playing his 1000th NBA game tonight 👏 (via @NBCSBulls)pic.twitter.com/gUFB8sGrWl — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 24, 2023

DeRozan became just the 142nd player in NBA history to reach 1,000 games played. By the end of the 2022-2023 season, the veteran could move up 20 spots on the all-time list.

Playing in his 14th season, DeRozan has been one of the most productive players of his era. Since being selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2009 NBA Draft, DeRozan has made five All-Star teams and a pair of All-NBA Second-Team appearances.

DeRozan certainly looks like he has at least a few hundred more games left in his NBA career. The Bulls forward continues to play at an All-Star level, averaging 26.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

A season ago, DeRozan had arguably the best year of his career at 32 years old. DeRozan led the Bulls to the playoffs by scoring a career-high 27.9 points per game on better than 50% shooting from the field.

Despite only playing 109 of his games with the Bulls, DeRozan has become a fan favorite in Chicago DeRozan led the Bulls back to the playoffs in 2022 for the first time in five years.

There were rumors earlier this season that DeRozan might soon want out of Chicago, but the veteran has mocked the idea that he’ll demand a trade.