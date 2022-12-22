By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls have won two in a row but overall, it’s been a poor start to the 2022-23 campaign. They currently sit at 13-18 and the star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are struggling to find chemistry on the court. That’s already led to speculation of the Bulls possibly blowing it up by the trade deadline, with LaVine reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye with the franchise at the moment. Well, according to several NBA executives, they expect DeRozan could want out next summer if Chicago doesn’t figure it out.

Via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report:

“If matters don’t improve this season, rivals executives believe it could lead star guard DeMar DeRozan to request to be moved in the offseason, league sources tell Bleacher Report. DeRozan, who has been the Bulls’ most consistent star, has one year remaining on his deal. Playing on an expiring contract is a non-starter for most high-caliber players. The options: Extend after the season or ask for a new location. Chicago has its work cut out.”

As Haynes points out, DeRozan has just one year left on his contract with the Bulls after the season. If they miss out on the playoffs, there is every chance he asks for a new home where the veteran can compete for a title. Obviously, this is just speculation at this point, but it’s definitely believable.

DeMar DeRozan is leading the team with 25.9 points, five rebounds, and 4.7 assists per night on 50% shooting from the field. His success just isn’t translating into success and to be fair, the supporting cast around him, LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic have been very average.

DeRozan joined the Bulls in the summer of 2021, inking a three-year, $85 million deal via sign and trade with the San Antonio Spurs.