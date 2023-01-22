Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is set to become just the 143rd player in NBA history and 151st player in NBA/ABA history to play in 1,000 career games when his team faces the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. DeRozan, the ninth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, became the 50th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points in October.

While DeRozan doesn’t always get praised as such, it’s certain that DeRozan is a future Hall of Famer.

A five-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA selection, DeRozan has become more outspoken in recent years after a battle with depression. Championing mental health services off the court, DeRozan’s triumphs in his personal life only make his on-court accomplishments feel more significant.

When reminded about the impending milestone, a surprised DeRozan says he “didn’t even think” of it, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson.

“You just saying that is a humbling thing, especially for me understanding the history of the game,” he continues.

“Some players don’t the chance to even come close to that. Just to have that opportunity to get there—knock on wood—it’s a helluva milestone. It’s a lot of games.”

At 33 years old, DeRozan is currently averaging 26.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and a steal per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. Clearly still playing at a high level and one of the most durable players in NBA history, expect DeRozan to remain in the league for several more years.

We’ll see where DeMar DeRozan ends up on the list of all-time career games after that.