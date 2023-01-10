By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

DeMar DeRozan played just 23 minutes in Tuesday’s 107-99 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics. DeRozan was forced to make an early exit from the marquee matchup due to a quad injury. The good news for the Bulls is that the quad strain does not appear to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, DeRozan has been tagged as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. It’s very much possible that the five-time All-Star ends up sitting that one out, but the silver lining here is that he isn’t expected to miss significant time because of this injury.

The same cannot be said for Bulls swingman Javonte Green. The 29-year-old is now set to undergo an arthroscopic debridement on his right knee, which should keep him sidelined for at least two weeks. The Bulls have announced that Green will be re-evaluated after the said period, and it will only be by then that they are able to determine his timetable to return. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Javonte could return to the lineup in a month’s time. Green has played 28 games for Chicago so far this season, averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per contest.

As for DeMar DeRozan, if he ends up missing Wednesday’s bout then his next chance to return would be on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bulls have a big game coming up on Sunday when they host the defending champions Golden State Warriors and the returning Stephen Curry. Hopefully, DeRozan will be back in the mix for that highly-anticipated contest.