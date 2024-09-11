DeMar DeRozan, a six-time NBA All-Star, endorsed his former head coach Billy Donovan during a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, following his offseason trade to the Sacramento Kings. Heading into his 16th season, DeRozan spoke highly of Donovan, reflecting on their three seasons together with the Chicago Bulls.

“I love Billy D [Donovan], man. He's one heck of a person and coach,” DeRozan said. “My time there, the way he embraced me, the way he allowed me to step in and be the leader that I was, he’s a great coach, great guy. I feel like he doesn't get the props that he fully deserves as a coach. He's definitely underrated. I wish him nothing but the best. He allowed me to be myself coming into Chicago and made it easy for all of us. I have nothing but love and respect for Billy.”

DeMar DeRozan's standout seasons under Billy Donovan, despite Bulls' playoff struggles

DeRozan's praise comes after a challenging but productive stint under Donovan in Chicago, where he played some of the best basketball of his career. During the 2021-22 season, DeRozan posted a career-high 27.9 points per game, alongside 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists, while shooting 50.4% from the field and a career-best 35.2% from beyond the arc. His standout performance helped the Bulls finish the regular season with a 46-36 record, securing the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite DeRozan's individual success, the Chicago Bulls failed to meet team expectations. Injuries to key players, including Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine, derailed their momentum, leading to a first-round playoff exit against the Milwaukee Bucks in five games during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls couldn’t build on that success in the following seasons, resulting in DeRozan's offseason trade to Sacramento.

DeRozan brings leadership and scoring to Kings as they aim for deeper postseason run

Now with the Kings, DeRozan enters a new chapter of his career. The veteran forward not only brings his scoring prowess but also the leadership experience Donovan helped him develop in Chicago. DeRozan fondly recalls his time under Donovan and believes his former coach doesn’t receive the appreciation he deserves in the NBA.

DeRozan joins a Kings team looking to bounce back after a disappointing finish last season. Sacramento reached the playoffs in the 2022-23 season, but despite winning 46 games last year, the Kings were eliminated in the Play-In tournament by the New Orleans Pelicans. The addition of DeRozan adds a veteran presence to a young team eager to make a deeper postseason run in the upcoming campaign.

As DeRozan prepares for his first season with the Kings, his respect for Donovan’s coaching abilities remains evident. Sacramento is aiming to build on its recent success, and DeRozan's experience and proven talent will be pivotal in helping the team achieve its goals.

For DeRozan, his time in Chicago may have ended, but his admiration for Billy Donovan remains intact.