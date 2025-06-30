The Los Angeles Clippers are bringing back a key player to their lineup before free agency starts, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Free agent forward Nicolas Batum intends to sign a two-year, $11.5 million deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a team option as well as a trade kicker. Batum's agent, Bouna Ndiaye of Comsport, negotiated the contract for the reunion,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

A few days ago, Batum declined his $4.9 million player option for next season to become a free agent, but there was mutual interest between him and the Clippers for him to return. They were able to get that deal done, and with Batum approaching his 18th season in the league, he says there's a good chance that he will retire after next season.

Last season for the Clippers, Batum played in 78 games and started in eight of them, averaging 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He's been a solid 3-and-D player in this part of his career, and he proved that last season with the Clippers.

Batum really showed his value against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, and he was a big reason why they were able to get the Clippers to seven games. He shot 40% from the 3-point line during the playoffs, while also averaging 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.

This is one of the first moves that the Clippers have made this offseason. Their next line of business will be re-signing James Harden, as he recently declined his option. Harden will re-sign with the Clippers, and it's supposed to be for two years, $81.5 million. The Clippers should be another team to watch out for once again in the Western Conference next season, but health will always be a key area for them, and the hope is that Kawhi Leonard can stay injury-free throughout the year.