As the Pittsburgh Steelers and star T.J. Watt are in contract negotiations, there has been speculation that has followed it of the possibility of dealing the impact player. After the Steelers made the move to trade for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins, there doesn't seem to be any gusto in moving Watt.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network would report that Pittsburgh has “no intention” of dealing Watt, as the “focus” is agreeing on a new contract.

“The #Steelers have no intention of trading star pass rusher T.J. Watt and their focus remains on extending Watt’s contract, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Watt, who turns 31 in October, is due $21.05 million in the last year of his current deal.”

Also reporting on Watt was ESPN's Adam Schefter, who mentioned how there have been teams that wondered if they could trade for Watt after he held out of minicamp. However, there has been no “willingness” from the team, and Watt is “unhappy with his contractual situation.”

“Sources: In recent weeks, multiple teams have been discussing whether they can trade for Steelers’ standout T.J. Watt, who skipped the team’s most recent minicamp,” Schefter wrote. “Pittsburgh hasn’t shown any willingness to deal Watt so far, but he’s unhappy with his contractual situation, and sources believe outside team interest is likely to increase given today’s trade.”

Steelers and T.J. Watt are “motivated” to get a new contract done

At one point, it was considered that there was an encouraging update with the Steelers and Watt, and how both parties want to get a deal done and move this situation behind them. This would be said by Peter Schrager on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“I know both sides are really motivated to get something done here,” Schrager said. “They don’t want to go into training camp and have this thing drag on. The Rodgers domino fell.”

At any rate, Pittsburgh seems determined to try and compete this upcoming season after the aforementioned Ramsey and Smith trade, but also acquiring wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and especially signing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers are looking to improve after finishing 10-7, which put them second in the AFC North.