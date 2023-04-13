A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s no surprise that Patrick Beverley has made quite a significant impact on the Chicago Bulls since his mid-season arrival. The 34-year-old is no superstar, but there’s no denying that he has been integral to Chicago’s success so far this season — including their very impressive 19-point come-from-behind victory against the Toronto Raptors in their Play-In Game on Wednesday.

For his part, it is clear that DeMar DeRozan appreciates what Pat Bev brings to the table for the Bulls. DeRozan was recently asked by the crew of ESPN’s NBA Today to describe Beverley’s energy injection to the team, and the Chicago star had a hilarious revelation about his veteran teammate:

“Everything you see about him, that’s Pat 24/7. He sleeps aggressively,” DeRozan said, via ClutchPoints on Twitter.

"Everything you see about [Patrick Beverley], that's Pat 24/7. He sleeps aggressively." —DeMar DeRozan, on Bulls teammate Pat Bev 😂 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/04RJ5SQJ3E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2023

Everyone started laughing when DeRozan described Beverley’s relentless energy, but at the same time, we all know that this is true. Beverley brings an unbridled type of energy to the basketball court, and apparently, he just doesn’t turn it off.

Zach LaVine was also part of the interview, and he too could not agree more with DeRozan’s assessment. Both stars were actually a bit at a loss for words in trying to describe Pat Bev’s impact on the team simply because what you see is what you get with Beverley. As they said, “That’s Pat.”

The Bulls will need every ounce of energy from Patrick Beverley on Friday when they face off against the Miami Heat in their do-or-die Play-In against the Miami Heat on Friday. The winner of that game will head on to the NBA Playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the East, while the loser will see their season come to a bitter end.