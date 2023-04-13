My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Chicago Bulls managed to pull off a massive comeback against the Toronto Raptors in the 9-10 seed Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament game, and they will move on to face the Miami Heat on Friday night for a chance to earn the eight seed in the East and a first-round playoff battle with the Milwaukee Bucks. But first, Patrick Beverley had some trash-talking to do.

Despite not doing much for the Bulls in this game (3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1-5 FGM) Beverley was obviously going to have something to say about the Raptors after being on the winning side in this one. And sure enough, he did. Beverley bumped into Toronto’s general manager, Bobby Webster, and dropped a savage NSFW message knowing that Webster was in ear shot.

Via Mike Roach:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Bobby Webster walking into locker room. Patrick Beverley runs right by him. ‘I knew they were f***ing trash.'”

Beverley is one of the most talkative folks in the NBA, so it’s unsurprising to hear that he had some trash talk to dish out after this game. He may not have played a big role in the game, but Beverley made sure to let Webster hear that he knew the Raptors weren’t good when they briefly passed each other after the game.

Nothing less should be expected of Beverley, and chances are he will end up doing something similar if the Bulls find a way to beat the Heat on Friday night. It will be worth keeping an eye on Beverley to see if he can put together a better game against Miami than he did here, because if he does, chances are his trash talk will be far more vicious than this.