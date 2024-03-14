There is no denying that DeMar DeRozan is one of the best bucket-getters in the NBA today, and he showed that again Wednesday night when he absolutely went off in the Chicago Bulls game against the Indiana Pacers on the road. He even added to his ever-growing list of career highlights when he drained an insane jumper at the buzzer to force overtime.

With the Bulls trailing by two points, Alex Caruso inbounded the ball to DeRozan, who escaped from his defender to get the ball. DeRozan did not have much time to think about the shot once he touched the leather with only 2.4 seconds left in regulation. DeRozan just let it fly, and fortunately for him and the Bulls, he found the bottom of the net to tie the score at 117-117.

DeRozan was immediately mobbed by his teammates while the crowd inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse was left stunned and the game's broadcasters and fans online were going nuts.

Fans react to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan OT-forcing bucket

DeRozan was easily the hero for the Bulls in what turned out to be a 132-129 road win for Chicago, and he's got NBA fans flooding the timeline.

“DeMar DeRozan rising up the all-time scoring list. DeMar DeRozan rising up my all-time favourite Bulls list,” posted @mkhoops.

“Give him the Clutch Player of the Year Award. Nobody thrives under pressure like this dude. And he's doing it while sitting second in the NBA in total MINS,” said @BN_Bulls.

From @@chisportsross: “These Bulls are not for the faint of heart. Clutch games, overtime, comeback victories, and through it all, we have always been able to rely on DeMar DeRozan. I have gone back and forth on re-signing him… at this point, I think the Bulls *need* to keep him this offseason.”

“Demar Derozan as clutch player of the year,” chimed in @kawhi_ring.

DeRozan finished the game with 46 points on an incredibly efficient 15-for-24 shooting from the floor and on a 15-for-17 performance at the free-throw line. He added nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals plus a block in 44 minutes of outstanding work for Chicago, which improved to 32-34.