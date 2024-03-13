The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Bulls are 31-34 this season, and they have lost their last two games. Chicago has split their two games with the Pacers this season. In his one game played against the Pacers, Nikola Vucevic put up 24 points and 17 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 20.5 points per game against the Pacers, as well. As a team, the Bulls are scoring 108.0 points per game against the Pacers. Torrey Craig is probable for the game Wednesday night.
The Pacers are 37-29 this season, and they have won their last two games. This includes a solid win Tuesday night over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Against the Bulls this season, Myles Turner has scored 22.0 points per game while grabbing 7.0 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.0 points and 16.5 assists against the Bulls, as well. James Johnson and Doug McDermott did not play on Tuesday, so they are questionable for Wednesday.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bulls-Pacers Odds
Chicago Bulls: +4 (-110)
Moneyline: +148
Indiana Pacers: -4 (-110)
Moneyline: -176
Over: 229 (-110)
Under: 229 (-110)
How to Watch Bulls vs. Pacers
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Indiana
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
Chicago has been able to hold the Pacers to 112.5 points per game this season. It is not easy to hold the Pacers down like that, but the Bulls have done a good job. In fact, when the Bulls allow under 115 points this season, they are 22-13. The Pacers are 2-17 when they score under 115 points. If the Bulls can have a good defensive team, they should be able to cover this spread.
The Bulls do not score very well, but the Pacers do not play good defense. Indiana allows the third-most points per game at 121.3. I would not be shocked to see the Bulls put up at least 115 points in this game. When they do that this season, they are 20-6. If the Bulls can get to that point mark, they will be able to cover the spread.
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers are holding the Bulls to 108.0 points per game. They do not usually play good defense, but the Bulls really struggle to score. Chicago has the eighth-lowest field goal percentage, and they make the sixth-fewest threes per game. As long as the Pacer continue to play well defensively, they will cover this spread.
The Pacers are one of the top scoring teams in the NBA, and that is evident by their points per game. When the Pacers score 115 points or more this season, they are 35-12. The Pacers should be able to get to this point mark with ease, and that will help them win the game. As long as they keep scoring as they do, the Pacers are going to win this game.
Final Bulls-Pacers Prediction & Pick
The Pacers and Bulls play tough games. I am going to take the Pacers to win this game straight up, though. Indiana has played well recently while the Bulls have been going through some struggles.
Final Bulls-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers ML (-176)