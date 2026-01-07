On Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls listed Matas Buzelis as “questionable” due to illness before taking on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. However, come Wednesday, Buzelis was all smiles as he took part in shootaround activities in Detroit, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network.

A sign that certainly bodes well for the Bulls. Meanwhile, the NBA Injury Report does list Coby White as “questionable” due to a recent calf strain and Buzelis as “probable.”

Also, Josh Giddey is listed as out following a hamstring injury. Plus, Zach Collins is out with a toe injury.

The Bulls are 17-19 and are just coming off a 115-101 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday. In that game, Buzelis finished with 26 points and three rebounds in 31 minutes of play.

Altogether, Buzelis is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and has played in 36 games total. Also, he found a comfortable place in the starting rotation in his sophomore season with the Bulls.

Already, Buzelis has become a highlight reel with his emphatic dunks. Indeed, none has been more memorable than his recent dunk on Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic, which has been labeled as the “dunk of the year.”

Article Continues Below

Safe to say that Buzelis has been an integral part of the Bulls' offensive flow.

Overall, Matas Buzelis has kept himself intact.

Considering the injuries afflicting the Bulls, Buzelis has largely remained healthy during the course of this season.

However, there was one exception on Nov. 21, 2025, against the Miami Heat. In the third quarter, Buzelis went down after rolling his ankle and had to be taken off the floor. However, he was seen walking on his own, and it was a momentary setback.

With Giddey out and possibly White, Buzelis will be the one to run the Bulls' offense against Detroit.