The Chicago Bulls routed the New Orleans Pelicans 134-118 on New Year's Eve at the United Center. With Josh Giddey out for a few weeks, the Bulls' Tre Jones became the first player in NBA history to have this unprecedenteed feat that had him joking about Michael Jordan, according to Bulls' insider K.C. Johnson.

“The great Sam Smith joked to Jones that Michael Jordan could've done it, but didn't want to. To which Jones had line of night ‘Don't tell him. He'll come out of retirement,” Johnson wrote on X.

Jordan set a precedent for the NBA and the Bulls and is widely regarded as one of, if not the best, players of all time. However, the current-day Bulls have not come close to matching what he did for the team. But Jones was efficient against the Pelicans, scoring 20 points on 7 of 7 shooting while having 16 assists and one turnover.

Isaac Okoro led Chicago with 24 points on 8 of 10 shooting, including 2 of 4 from the three-point line. Likewise, Matas Buzelis had 19 points on 8 of 17 shooting. Kevin Huerter came off the bench to add 13 points, while Ayo Dosunmu had 12. Patrick Williams was also productive off the bench, adding 12 points on 4 of 8 shooting.

The Bulls' starters all stepped up, and the bench filled in nicely. Overall, the team shot 51.1% from the field, including 34.9% from the triples. Additionally, the Bulls won the board battle 49-46, and the defense held the Pelicans to 42.9% shooting.

Jones showed what he could do as he slotted into the starting lineup after mainly coming off the bench throughout the season. While Jordan is arguably the greatest Bull ever to play the game, Jones has a chance to make his own name in the franchise history books.