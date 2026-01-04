The Chicago Bulls have been up and down this season, but one thing that is sure: teams keep trying to score on them late in games. Last week, Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled out a windmill dunk in the final seconds when the game was already decided, and the Bulls were not happy with that.

Fast forward to this week, and the Bulls were once again in the same predicament, but with the Charlotte Hornets. With the Hornets up 13 points and the game already decided, LaMelo Ball took the ball coast to coast and dunked it to put them up 15 points to end the game.

Stacey King says this is a bad look. Bulls need to stop this and just go to the locker room. If you don't want guys to dunk late on you, then win the game. — Hoop Informatics (@hoopinformatics.bsky.social) 2026-01-04T03:30:23.457Z

When the clock hit zero, Vucevic walked up to Ball and shared some words with him. During that moment, Stacey King was heard on the broadcast saying that it was not a good look for the Bulls to continue to get in these spats with other teams when they score on them late.

“If you don't want those guys to do those kinds of things to you, win the game,” King said.

There has always been an unwritten rule that teams should not score late in the game when it's already decided, and when it actually happens, nothing good comes out of it. After Antetokounmpo did it a week ago, Coby White shared his thoughts.

“He shouldn’t have dunked the ball,” White said. “It’s disrespectful to the game. I said, ‘Bro, you’re better than that.’ The game is over with. Why you gotta do that? It’s a respect thing.”

King is right; if you don't want teams to do it to you, simply win the game. At the same time, it feels like a respect thing to just hold the ball in the final moments.