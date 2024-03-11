The Chicago Bulls had a busy week on the road last week as they played four games away from home. It was a tough stretch as Chicago played the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. Those were four difficult games, but the Bulls won three out of four thanks to DeMar DeRozan and his clutch fourth quarter performances. He was on fire, and his high level of play earned him Player of the Week honors in the East.
The NBA has named Luka Doncic and DeMar DeRozan as Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week 🏆
Doncic:
37.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 10.7 APG
DeRozan:
29.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.3 APG pic.twitter.com/XkMpcp4c5f
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 11, 2024
The Bulls beat the Kings, Jazz and Warriors on the road trip, and DeMar DeRozan was especially impressive in the wins over the Kings and the Jazz. Against Sacramento, DeRozan scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and was clutch down the stretch to help the Bulls pull off a 113-109 win.
Against the Jazz, DeRozan scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. He was once again massive down the stretch and the Bulls took down Utah, 119-117. With that performance, DeRozan became the first player in 25 years to score 17 points or more in the fourth quarter in back-to-back road wins without any games in between.
Last two 4th quarters for the @chicagobulls' DeMar DeRozan:
19 points in win at Sacramento
17 points in win at Utah
He's the only NBA player in the last 25 years to score 17+ points in the 4th quarter in back-to-back road wins (with no other games in between). pic.twitter.com/NSERvyVlLV
— OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) March 7, 2024
DeRozan played out of his mind on the road trip. He averaged over 29 PPG, and he also continued to play a ton of minutes as he averaged a little over 39 per game. DeRozan has stepped up time and time again this season for the Bulls despite being one of the older players on the team. He isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and he is clearly one of the most crucial members of this Chicago team.
DeRozan and the Bulls are taking on the West POTW winner, Luka Doncic, and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night in Chicago.