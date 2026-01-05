It's been a week since Chicago Bulls guard Coby White went out with a calf injury that sidelined him for a week. However, he is coming back sooner than expected.

According to the NBA Injury Report, White was listed as “probable” before Monday's showdown against the Boston Celtics. Then, right before the game, it was confirmed that White will play “24 minutes at most”, per Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints.

Meanwhile, Josh Giddey, Jalen Smith, and Zach Collins are listed as out.

Giddey was injured in the Dec. 29 showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with White. He was given a two-week evaluation. Also, Smith is out with a concussion, and Collins is out with a toe injury.

Meanwhile, the Bulls come in against Boston with a 17-18 record. On Saturday, they lost to the Charlotte Hornets 112-99.

It's been an injury-plagued season for White. At the beginning of the year, he was out for the first few weeks with a calf injury. So far, he has played 16 games and averages 19.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.

At the same time, White is the target of speculation about trade rumors. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, and Cleveland Cavaliers have purportedly expressed interest. White is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Article Continues Below

He is in the final year of his three-year, $36 million deal he signed with Chicago in 2023.

The pros and cons of Coby White coming back so soon

Just like anything else in life, there are pros and cons. The pros of White returning sooner than expected are a boost in offensive prowess, added depth, playmaking, and increased trade value.

White is an effective playmaker, and his ability to score and facilitate can help the Bulls' offense. Plus, he provides an extra body to a roster that has endured depth inconsistencies all season long due to injuries.

In the same breadth, if White were to get back to form and play well, that would increase his trade value before the Feb. 5 deadline.

However, the downside is that he could easily reinjure his calf without proper balance. Plus, there is no guarantee that his return will make an immediate impact.