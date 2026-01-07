On Saturday, the Chicago Bulls will be at home playing against the Dallas Mavericks. At the same time, the Chicago Bears will be playing against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card game just across town.

How does this happen? Well, it isn't really a good thing for Bulls' guard Ayo Dosunmu, who is a big Bears fan. The Chicago native shared these frustrations with K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network, per Bulls on CHSN.

“Yeah, man, I have to see you instead of seeing my Bears,” Dosunmu said to Johnson.

"Yeah man, I have to see you instead of seeing my Bears." Ayo Dosunmu, a big Bears fan, had jokes when @KCJHoop asked him about having to play during the Bears-Packers game this Saturday night 😂 pic.twitter.com/zJfirGUWCe — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) January 7, 2026

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls will play the Detroit Pistons and are coming off a 115-101 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday. Dosunumu is averaging 14.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field.

Since 2021, Dosunmu has played for the Chicago Bulls after coming out of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Meanwhile, the Bears are coming off winning the NFC North with an 11-6 record.

It will also mark the first time since 2010 that the Bears played the Packers in the NFL Playoffs. That year, they squared off in the NFC Championship game in Green Bay, in which the Packers won 21-14 on January 23, 2011.

The other times, the Bulls overlapped with the postseason schedules of other Chicago teams.

It turns out this isn't the first time the Bulls played at the same time as another Chicago team in the postseason.

In 1992, the Bulls and the Blackhawks overlapped in June. That was the year Michael Jordan and company won their second straight NBA championship. At the same time, the Blackhawks were in the Stanley Cup Finals, though the Pittsburgh Penguins swept them.

In November 2016, the Bulls were playing the New York Knicks at the United Center during Game 7 of the World Series between the Cubs and the Cleveland Indians. The final out of that historic feat for the Cubs was captured on the Jumbotron at the United Center.