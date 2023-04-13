David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Coming into Wednesday’s play-in game against the Chicago Bulls, the Toronto Raptors probably didn’t bother to include a nine-year old girl on their scouting report. Perhaps they should have. After all, they saw her grow up. While the Bulls comeback against the Raptors certainly was a big accomplishment, the story of the game was Diar DeRozan, the daughter of former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan. Each time the Raptors were at the free-throw line, Diar could be seen, and heard on the broadcast, screaming at the top of her lungs to get them to miss. During the game, DeRozan himself didn’t quite know what was going on at first.

Diar DeRozan went viral for screaming during Raptors free throws tonight. Listen to her dad's reaction 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BirwCtLe30 — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2023

“She went viral. I haven’t let it soak in yet,” DeMar DeRozan said. “I kept hearing something during the game. It was one free-throw somebody missed and I looked back and I was like, damn, that’s my daughter screaming? I was just making sure she was alright though.”

With the Raptors missing 18 free throws and shooting almost 30 percent below their season average against the Bulls, perhaps little Diar is on to something. The Bulls certainly needed the help after finding themselves down by double-digits for most of the game. They didn’t have any struggles at the line shooting 18-22.

The Bulls will now travel to Miami to face off against the Heat for a shot at the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The winner will draw the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Diar’s status is uncertain for that game so DeMar DeRozan might have to step it up in his daughter’s possible absence.