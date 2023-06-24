Derrick Rose's second stint with the New York Knicks is about to come to an end. This is after reports emerged on Saturday that the Knicks gave decided to turn down the former league MVP's $15.6 million team option for next season, thereby allowing him to enter NBA free agency this summer. This recent development has caused quite a stir for Chicago Bulls fans as they hope for a potential reunion with their prodigal son.

There's no denying that Derrick Rose remains to be one of the most celebrated individuals in Chicago Bulls franchise history. He didn't win a chip in Chicago, but the fact that he still holds the record as the youngest-ever MVP speaks volumes of the great things he did during his time with the Bulls.

At this point, with Rose's future in the NBA in the balance, Chicago supporters are calling for a return for the 34-year-old veteran:

Bulls you have let me down so many other ways, please do the right thing for ONCE — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) June 24, 2023

“I’m coming home, coming home, tell the world I’m coming….home” pic.twitter.com/hLtDwdtmZe — Hollywood J Blaq of SB Sports (@HollywoodJBlaq) June 24, 2023

Rose started off his career with the Bulls as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He took the league by storm as soon as he arrived and it didn't take long before he emerged as a bona fide superstar. Unfortunately, a couple of major injuries derailed a career that had a Hall of Fame trajectory. In June of 2016, the Bulls pulled the plug on D-Rose, sending him to the New York Knicks via trade.

It has been seven long years since Derrick Rose put on a Bulls jersey. Clearly, Chicago fans will welcome him with open arms should he choose to return. He won't be the superstar he once was, but there's no denying that he'll still be getting the same amount of love from the supporters.