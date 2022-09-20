Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the biggest superstars in the NBA today. It’s also a known fact that the former back-to-back league MVP has a lot of love for his brothers, who are also trying to make their way in the league. This is exactly why Giannis will be proud to know that younger brother Kostas Antetokounmpo has now signed a new deal with the Chicago Bulls.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the younger Antetokounmpo has put pen to paper on a training camp contract with the Bulls:

Free agent Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls and will compete for a two-way spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Antetokounmpo spent three seasons with the Lakers and Mavericks and played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer.

Free agent Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls and will compete for a two-way spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Antetokounmpo spent three seasons with the Lakers and Mavericks and played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 18, 2022

To be clear, however, Kostas Antetokounmpo has yet to guarantee his spot in the Bulls’ rotation this coming season. The 6-foot-10 power forward will join Chicago for training camp where he will have an opportunity to prove his worth to the team.

It is worth noting that in August, Giannis himself talked up the possibility of himself joining the Bulls somewhere down the road. Could Chicago’s decision to sign his younger brother be a move to try and lure Giannis to the Windy City?

Kostas Antetokounmpo has played in a total of 22 games over three years in the NBA. He holds career averages of 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game.