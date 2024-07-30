The Chicago Bulls appear to have fully embraced a rebuild after letting DeMar DeRozan walk (or technically signing and trading him) to the Sacramento Kings this offseason. The move ended a three-year DeRozan experiment that began with promise in the 2021-22 season but ultimately ended up with much disappointment and no playoff series wins for the Bulls.

In this year's draft, the Bulls selected talented forward and Chicago native Matas Buzelis out of the G-League Ignite team, which following the DeRozan departure and the trade of Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey signaled to many that the Bulls were letting go of mediocrity and choosing to bottom out before looking to climb back up the rankings.

However, this isn't the case, at least according to Bulls general manager Marc Eversley.

“There's no appetite in our building to go young and just blow it all up,” Eversley said, per Jamal Collier of ESPN. “We've gone young. We've got players who are experienced and give us a greater opportunity to have a longer runway for sustainability to winning meaningful games for a longer time.

“I don't want to, a year from now, [be] winning 15 games and focusing on the lottery. We have an opportunity here to roll out younger players who give us an opportunity to turn this thing around, maybe not quicker, but in a more pragmatic approach than just looking at the future and building through the draft.”

The number one overall pick in next year's draft projects to be Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, but it seems that the Bulls have no intentions of drafting high enough to select him, at least according to Eversley's assertion.

Will the Bulls make more moves?

The Bulls have another fairly obvious trade candidate on their roster in Zach Lavine, but thus far, no traction has been gained on that front, primarily due to the fact that Lavine's age, injury history, and rather un-team friendly contract have caused opposing teams to hesitate to want to trade for the former All-Star.

Still, on a team that seems to be embracing a youth movement, it's unclear exactly what Lavine's role will be next season, especially now that the Bulls will figure to want to give Josh Giddey a long leash to see just how viable he can be as a primary playmaker at the NBA level.

In any case, the Bulls currently have more of a direction than they did three months ago, and even if that direction is down for the time being, they have a clearer path upwards now than they have had in a good long while.