January 14th, 2022 was the last time that we saw Lonzo Ball suit up and play in an NBA game. The Chicago Bulls point guard has been out for over two and a half years now, but he is planning to make his return to the Bulls at the start of this upcoming season. Ball will have a lot of catching up to do, but he was extremely confident with his game before he started having health issues.

Lonzo Ball was a terrific player for UCLA in college, and because of that, he was taken with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. Ball spent two seasons in Los Angeles before going to the New Orleans Pelicans for two years, and he has now been with the Bulls since 2021.

Ball has obviously had a fair amount of health issues during his time in the NBA, but before they started, he thought he was the best PG in the entire league.

“Like every time I catch my stride, something goes wrong,” Ball said during an episode of his podcast, What An Experience. “… Either I get hurt or that one year I was in New Orleans… That month before COVID, if you was to ask me, I think I'm the best point guard in the league.”

Lonzo Ball clearly has a lot of confidence in himself, and most people would agree that he has shown some impressive flashes during his NBA career. If he can really get back to 100% and stay healthy, he can do some big things for the Bulls.

When will Lonzo Ball be back?

Lonzo Ball started this podcast earlier in the offseason and it's been a good way to keep tabs on his injury progress. Ball has been able to provide a lot of updates about his health and also share more about his injury that wasn't known before.

So far this offseason, everything that Ball has said has indicated that he should be back with the Bulls to start the regular season. When the offseason started, there were a ton of question marks surrounding him. Will he even be healthy by the start of the season? Will the Bulls part ways with him if he isn't ready for the start of the season? Will the Bulls part ways with him even if he is healthy? There is still some uncertainty, but Ball has made it clear that he plans to play in game one for the Bulls.

Ball's injury started off as a meniscus tear, but a big reason why he has been out for so long is because there was about a year that was wasted during the past two and a half years that he missed because the issue was trying to be pinpointed. Once it was discovered, Ball was actually able to start working on getting better.

Progress has certainly been made this offseason, and Ball is hoping that he can come back to the Bulls even stronger this year and go back to being what he thinks was the best PG in the NBA.