The Chicago Bulls have had to deal with a lot of injuries this season, but one that doesn't get talked about as much is the injury to Lonzo Ball. Ball has been out for the entire season after having surgery on his left knee, and he is trying to improve as quickly as possible. Unfortunately for him and the Bulls, it hasn't been going that well.
Chicago has been hoping to see Lonzo Ball progress, but he hasn't really gotten to the point that people expected him to be at yet. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan recently provided an update on his situation, and Ball still isn't able to run close to full strength.
“I don’t know if he’s stuck,” Billy Donovan said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “He is doing some shooting, some running, some jumping. He hasn’t done any sprinting yet, that I know.”
After having surgery, Ball had to spend a lot of time off of his leg. He wasn't using it, and he lost a lot of strength in it. It's going to take some time to build that strength back up, and that's what the main focus is for him and the Bulls right now.
“They talked about that, and [sprinting] was kind of a goal, a set point,” Donovan added. “I do think the one thing that has been a priority right now so he does not get set back is he needs to develop more strength in his leg. Because of him having that surgery and being off his leg so long, before he’s really able to ramp up, I think they want him to get to a place physically that relates to his quad stren. I don’t want to say it’s a holdup, but that’s where they want to get him to. In terms of what he’s doing, he feels better.”
The Bulls are also missing Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams to season-ending injuries right now as well. Depth is definitely a concern for this team as they try to make a run at the postseason.