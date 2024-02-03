Lonzo Ball makes a move that will excite Bulls fans.

It's been a while since we've last seen Lonzo Ball in action as the last time he played was in January 2022. However, it sounds like he'll be making an appearance at the Chicago Bulls‘ game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. But, of course, there's a catch.

The veteran guard will be joining NBC's broadcast team during the second quarter between the Bulls and Kings, according to team insider, KC Johnson. At the very least, it'll be nice to hear from him and see if he provides an update on his injury status.

“Lonzo Ball is scheduled to join the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast tonight with Adam Amin and Stacey King at the start of [the] 2nd quarter.”

Ball is set to miss the entire 2023-24 season. Hopefully, he can return next season assuming he makes a full recovery. It's been a rough road for the Bulls' guard. But luckily he's still only 26 years old. If his knee injury can heal, Lonzo Ball can still carve out a decent career.

It's not clear what Ball's future looks like right now. Chicago may opt to trade him once he's healthy. But Lonzo Ball is a consistent guard when healthy. He's not the best scorer, but he tends to stuff the stat sheet. On his career, Ball is averaging 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He's a consistent player the Bulls would love to have back as soon as possible.

With that said, keep an eye out on Lonzo Ball. Especially once the offseason kicks off in the summer. Until then, we'll just enjoy the current NBA season for what it is.