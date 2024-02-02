DeMar DeRozan does not appear to be on the 76ers' radar.

The Philadelphia 76ers are not actively pursuing Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan ahead of next week's NBA trade deadline, team sources not authorized to speak publicly told ClutchPoints.

Recently, sources outside the Sixers organization shared that Philadelphia had an interest in DeRozan. It was said that the 76ers would be willing to offer a first-round pick, which they are not looking to give up at the trade deadline, in a deal for the six-time All-Star. However, further clarity has been provided on the matter. The Sixers pursuing DeRozan is not something in their current and intended plans leading up to next Thursday's trade deadline, according to team sources.

DeRozan, 34, is currently in the midst of his 15th NBA season, his third with the Bulls. Through 47 games, the veteran has averaged 22.0 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor. Still viewed as one of the better offensive players in the Eastern Conference, DeRozan's name has come up a lot in trade rumors. With DeRozan set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, it is no surprise that many outlets are speculating about his availability in trade talks.

At this time, there are no indications that Chicago is wanting to part ways with DeRozan. Recently, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported that most would be “surprised” if the Bulls were to swing a deal before the trade deadline. In an interview with Mark Medina of SportsKeeda before the start of the 2023-24 season, DeRozan claimed he would like to remain in Chicago.

“That’s a place I want to be and end my career. I want to be able to accomplish everything I’ve set out to accomplish. That’s all I can worry about and control,” DeRozan stated. “I have the utmost confidence in myself. I’ll let my agent and the organization deal with that side of things, to be honest man. From their standpoint, they want me to be there long-term, and vice versa.

“We’ll see what happens from there.”

The Bulls currently find themselves at 23-26 on the season with just days until the trade deadline. DeRozan, as well as others on Chicago's roster, will continue to hear their names in trade rumors as a result.