Thursday morning, Chicago Bulls fans received rather unsettling news as ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there is a “growing possibility” that prized point guard Lonzo Ball will need yet another surgical procedure on his right knee which would keep him sidelined for an additional six months.

Ball, who signed with the franchise during the 2021 offseason, has played a total of 35 games with the Bulls due to a meniscus tear suffered back in January of last season and has already undergone two separate surgeries as a result of the injury, causing him to remain sidelined since January 14, 2022.

With this latest report by Wojnarowski, fans have shared their thoughts on the situation via their social media pages, with many drawing the unfortunate comparison between Ball’s situation and former All-NBA guard, Brandon Roy.

I fear Lonzo won’t have the same bounce or movement. This is giving me Brandon Roy vibes https://t.co/EFPQU9lj1z — Doc Rivers still here? (@Trevtheowner) March 9, 2023

A three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, Brandon Roy saw his once-promising professional career be cut short due to a degenerative knee condition.

When healthy Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick back in the 2017 NBA Draft, has established himself as one of the most versatile two-way guards in the association and boasts career averages of 11.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game on 36.4% shooting from distance.

His absence from Chicago has had a direct impact on their overall successes, as the club has gone 49-58 during the regular season sans the point guard and was 27-13 before having gone down with his lingering knee ailment.

Though Wojnarowski has deemed the concept of a third surgery as a plausible scenario, the insider would go on to report in his thread on Twitter that the Bulls and Lonzo Ball’s representatives are “consulting with specialists” before making any final decisions.