There is an increasing possibility that Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will need a third surgery on his right knee that would likely require another six months of recovery, and Bulls fans are confused as to what is going on.

The Bulls and Lonzo Ball’s representatives at Clutch Sports are consulting with specialists before making a final decision. If he gets the procedure sometime this month, it would further delay the possibility of Ball ramping up for a return in the 2023-2024 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Some Bulls fans were making fun of the whole situation, and wondering if there was medical malpractice.

“Medical malpractice machine goes brrrrrrrrrrrrrr,” wrote @BrianJNBA on Twitter. He also said, “At what point does somebody start questioning how they even cleared signing him in the first place.”

Ryan Easterling posted a simple gif relating to Lonzo Ball’s injuries and potential surgery.

Other fans just expressed confusion at the story, wondering if Ball would even play again after this injury.

“This is nothing against Lonzo, I sincerely wish the best for him, but ‘further delay the possibility of Ball ramping up for a return’? If you are the Bulls you have to assume this guy never plays basketball again at a high level. It’s absolutely absurd to think anything else,” wrote @Doug_Thonus.

“I feel so bad for Lonzo. There’s clearly a lot of frustration all around as to what exactly has happened, and what the best course of action is. Frankly, it’s amazing how often Chicago’s medical staff finding themselves in the national media for not having answers to anything,” wrote @msjnba.

“Man, I feel bad for Lonzo. At this rate, you have to wonder if he ever plays again. I’d expect him not to play next season either, at the very least,” wrote @Salim_BGhoops.

“Do they know what’s wrong with Lonzo Ball’s knee? This is just a weird situation. Even with Rose and everything surrounding his return it was about pain tolerance and confidence,” wrote @K_Williamsmedia.

Lonzo Ball’s injuries and surgery situation has many people confused.