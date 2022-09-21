Things have gotten from bad to worse for Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls this offseason. The team has just announced that the 24-year-old is set to undergo another surgery to address the problematic knee injury that kept him out for the most part of the 2021-22 season.

According to the Bulls’ official report, Ball will be reassessed after a four-to-six-week period to determine the next course of action (h/t Chicago Bulls on Twitter):

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks.

This is a terrible blow for Ball, who himself played just 35 games in his debut season with the Bulls last year. He tore his left meniscus in January, and he went under the knife to repair the injury. While there was still some hope early on that he would be able to return, Ball was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Earlier in the summer, it was reported that Lonzo Ball had not fully recovered from his injury and that he was going to miss training camp. He was also a doubt to start the regular season for the Bulls. This new development only confirms that the 6-foot-6 point guard won’t be ready for Chicago when the season tips off on October 18.

At this point, it remains to be seen when Lonzo Ball will make his season debut for 2022-23. Depending on his progress in four to six weeks’ time, it’s very much possible that he spends more time on the shelf beyond that aforementioned period.