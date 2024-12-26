The Chicago Bulls will be facing the Atlanta Hawks, but they may be without Lonzo Ball, as he's listed on the injury report. Ball has dealt with some minor injuries throughout the season, but when he's on the floor, he's played solid. He's currently listed on the injury report with an illness, similar to several other players in the league.

It would be nice to see Ball on the court, but the Bulls have enough depth at his position to fill in if he's absent. The Bulls have also played well against the Hawks in the past few games they've faced them, so they should be in good shape without him.

Lonzo Ball's injury status vs. Hawks

Lonzo Ball is listed as doubtful with an illness, which means the Bulls will most likely be without the guard against the Hawks. Ball has been on a minute restriction this season after not playing for over two seasons, and he spoke about getting back on the court during an appearance on Gils Arena.

“Honestly, man, it's a week-by-week process,” Ball said. “So we started at what, 14? Now we up to 20. I feel like the impact I can make on the game, there's a lot I can do in 20 minutes. So honestly, right now, I feel comfortable at 20, so we'll probably be there for a minute. Obviously, I want to get it lifted off, but also want to play as many games as I can.

“The internal discussions is, you know, we don't want to play one night 35 minutes, and then I'm out for the next two weeks if I could just keep playing 20. Keep me productive on the court and doing my thing with the minutes I have and I have no problem coming off the bench man and just trying to help the team out, to be honest.”

Ball has been dealing with knee issues for the past two years and has been trying to get right, but he would have setbacks while recovering. His last recovery option worked, and now the Bulls are trying to make sure they bring him along slowly. While he's on the court, he's been effective, being a solid defender while also knocking down some shots, and as his minutes continue to go up, he should be even more effective.

Hopefully, before the end of the season, fans should be able to see what he can truly do.