The Chicago Bulls (8-12) return to the United Center on Friday night to host the Boston Celtics (15-3) in a crucial NBA Cup matchup that could determine the outcome of East Group C. Guard Lonzo Ball is listed as probable as he continues to recover from a right wrist sprain that sidelined him for nearly a month.

Lonzo Ball’s injury status for NBA Cup matchup vs. Celtics

Ball had been out since October 28 but made his return in Wednesday's loss to the Orlando Magic, contributing six points, four steals, three assists, two blocks, and one rebound. This marked his fourth game of the season after recovering from multiple knee surgeries that kept him out for the past two years.

In these four games, Lonzo Ball has averaged five points, 3.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and one steal per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 40% from three-point range. His return should bolster the Bulls' defense and playmaking abilities against the Celtics.

Both teams hold 2-1 records in East Group C of the NBA Cup. The Bulls have a slight edge with a +15 point differential, compared to the Celtics' +14. The winner of this game will gain a significant advantage in advancing in the second season of the in-season tournament, though final standings will depend on other results.

The Bulls' performance in the NBA Cup has been a highlight in an otherwise inconsistent start to the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, the Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, continue to dominate and currently boast one of the league's best records.

Chicago is coming off a recent loss to the Magic and is beginning a two-game homestand. After Friday’s matchup against the Celtics, the Bulls will host the Brooklyn Nets (9-10) on Monday night. Inconsistencies on both ends of the floor have plagued the Bulls, and facing the Celtics' top-rated defense presents a formidable challenge.