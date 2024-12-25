Lonzo Ball didn't get to play for the last two seasons, but he is now back and on the court with the Chicago Bulls. Ball is playing again, but he is on a minute restriction. He has been out for a long time, and the last thing the Bulls want is for him to rush back into things and go down with another big injury.

Obviously, Lonzo Ball wants to be able to play for as long as possible, but right now, that isn't a lot. He is still playing limited minutes, but he is just happy to be playing.

“Honestly, man, it's a week by week process,” Ball said during an appearance on the Gils Arena Show. “So we started at what, fourteen? Now we up to twenty. I feel like the impact I can make on the game, there's a lot I can do in twenty minutes. So honestly, right now, I feel comfortable at twenty, so we'll probably be there for a minute. Obviously, I want to get it lifted off, but also want to play as many games as I can. The internal discussions is, you know, we don't want to play one night thirty five minutes, and then I'm out for the next two weeks if I could just keep playing 20. Keep me productive on the court and doing my thing with the minutes I have and I have no problem coming off the bench man and just trying to help the team out to be honest.”

The past two years, Ball hasn't been able to play at all, so this is definitely a step up from that.

“I'm not gonna lie, bro, it's been super positive, just because those two years when I sat, this feel way better than that, you feel me,” Ball said. “So even if it was two minutes again, I'm much happier than just sitting back here doing rehab. I'll wake up every day happy, super blessed, man, and I just try to get my best every day.”

Lonzo Ball will likely be on a minute restriction for a while, but it's just good to see him back out on the court with the Bulls again.